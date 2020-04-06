Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

