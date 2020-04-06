Minereum (MNE) Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $66,000.29 and approximately $151.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,609,365 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

