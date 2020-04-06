MinexCoin (MNX) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $199,899.76 and $34,183.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,589,042 coins and its circulating supply is 6,332,219 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.