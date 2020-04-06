Mirai Price Up 15.6% This Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $1,505.98 and approximately $647.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00339710 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00419454 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

