Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

MRTX opened at $73.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

