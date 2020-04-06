Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 425 ($5.59).

3/31/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 480 ($6.31).

3/18/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/11/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating.

2/7/2020 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.22) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of $723.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.