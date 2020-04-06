Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, BitForex, ZB.COM and FCoin. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $3.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005802 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinExchange, LBank, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

