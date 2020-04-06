MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MITEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

