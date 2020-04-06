Mixin (XIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.25 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Mixin has a total market cap of $89.81 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for $176.32 or 0.02431148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00287325 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,341 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

