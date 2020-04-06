MixMarvel Market Cap Tops $3.70 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One MixMarvel token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Hotbit. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04661141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036990 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, BitMax, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

