Mizuho Cuts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $14.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NS opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Jennison Associates lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 100,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 10,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company now owns 895,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

