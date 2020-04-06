Mizuho Trims LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Target Price to $30.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. 19,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

