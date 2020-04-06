MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

LON GLE opened at GBX 604.36 ($7.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 516.08 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 789.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.000078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

