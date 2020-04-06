MKM Partners Cuts Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $59.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by analysts at MKM Partners from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 567,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,286. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after buying an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

