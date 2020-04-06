MKM Partners Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.94. 57,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

