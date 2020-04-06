Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.44 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $391,627.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

