Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 218.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,890,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 284,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 165,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $62.01 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

