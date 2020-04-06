Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK):

4/3/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

4/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/25/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $149.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $158.00 to $149.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

