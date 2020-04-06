Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Nomura

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Nomura from $144.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.80.

MHK stock traded up $9.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. 276,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,965,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

