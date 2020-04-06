Moin Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Moin has a total market cap of $46,501.85 and approximately $196.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,090,987 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

