Monero Classic Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004356 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00801156 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,403,330 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.