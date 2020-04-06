Monero Reaches Market Cap of $997.63 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $56.97 or 0.00801156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $997.63 million and approximately $144.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,512,226 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coinbe, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bisq, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Ovis, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Gate.io, Upbit, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Nanex, Braziliex, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Graviex, TradeOgre, Coinut, Binance, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, BitBay, Kraken, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Poloniex, Bitlish, Exmo, Coindeal, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

