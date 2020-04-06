Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

MGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

