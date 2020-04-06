Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.33.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $268,875.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,535.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,791 shares of company stock valued at $30,406,016. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 73.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the third quarter worth about $11,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $184.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

