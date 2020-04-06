Monkey Project Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $326,660.78 and approximately $39.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,787,180 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.