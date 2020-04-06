Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. 209,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

