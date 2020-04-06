Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT Lowered to $41.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,644. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.