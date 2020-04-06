Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $14.41 on Monday, reaching $223.20. 99,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,961. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average is $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

