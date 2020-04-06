Mooncoin Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 55.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $159.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00622101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007606 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,640,788,299 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

