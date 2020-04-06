Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €95.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.45 ($114.48).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock traded up €5.92 ($6.88) during trading on Monday, hitting €66.58 ($77.42). 941,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.