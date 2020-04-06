Morgan Stanley Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Equal Weight

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 130,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.