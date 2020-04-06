Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $33.85 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.