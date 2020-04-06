Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of MS stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $37.01. 18,774,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,191,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

