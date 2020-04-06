Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

MS stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,679,834. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 623,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,521,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

