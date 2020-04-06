Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $125,025.48 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $125,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,559,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,272,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $113.28. 43,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

