Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78,802.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $78,802.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.02569291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

