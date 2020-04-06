Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 460,682 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 6.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Mplx worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 268,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.90. 6,783,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,239. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

