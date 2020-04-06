Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $500.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 729,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $616.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

