MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce $332.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $326.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

