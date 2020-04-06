M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

