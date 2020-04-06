MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €175.13 ($203.63).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €113.55 ($132.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €238.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.