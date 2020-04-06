Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

MWA opened at $7.62 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

