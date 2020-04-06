Multi-collateral DAI Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.04499791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037038 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 86,289,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,277,807 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

