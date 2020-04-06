Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

NYSE MUR opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

