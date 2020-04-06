Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.80. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,911. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mvb Financial by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

