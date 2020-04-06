MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $73,503.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, UEX, CoinBene and Cryptology. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.04642455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010574 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.