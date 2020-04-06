Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 2,500 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,376. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.