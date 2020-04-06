MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

