Nabors Industries’ (NBR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBR. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSE NBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. 195,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,602,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

