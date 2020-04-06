NAGA Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $904,837.69 and approximately $20,708.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.04584447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

